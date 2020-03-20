Winning second place

The Palouse Youth Hockey Association players from Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Potlatch took second in the Idaho State High School A Division tournament recently. Team members include assistant coach Andy Norton, left to right, Levi Carnahan, Micah Clark, Ian Gregory, Tucker Trivelpiece, Luke Ting, Grayson Rock, Sean Franklin, Nick Robison, Danny Bankus, Jackson Prestwich, Colin Wessels, assistant captain Colden Johnson, assistant captain Mack Hagenbaugh, Ryan Delusa, Ilan Carter, Joel Pimienta, captain Neo Ting, Kaden Kiblen, Chad Reddinger, assistant coach Jim Clark and head coach Marc Trivelpiece. This photo was taken by Dwayne Wessels.

