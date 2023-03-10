Winter isn’t over quite yet

Widespread winter snows are expected throughout the region today and continuing through Saturday, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.
The snow was expected to begin Thursday night with accumulations up to 2 inches on the Camas Prairie. The mercury, however, is expected to reach into the 40s and low 50s by midday, changing the snow to rain. Some of the showers may bring bursts of heavy snow with reduced visibility and roads becoming slushy, the weather service said.
Heavier accumulations of the white stuff are expected in the mountains.
The Moscow-Pullman area may see some snow early on, then rain with a high near 41. Winds will be breezy with gusts as high as 26 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Snow is likely tonight and a slight chance of snow will continue Saturday. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can expect rain with a high near 51 today. East winds of 7 to 16 mph may gust up to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
On Saturday skies will be partly sunny with a high near 54.
On the Camas Prairie rain and snow will continue throughout the day with winds gusting as much as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Snow is likely tonight on the Camas Prairie and will continue Saturday morning. The high temperature is expected near 41 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to climb next week, reaching the high 50s in the Lewiston-Clarkston area with a small chance of rain.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday that after three years the La Nina weather phenomenon that increased Atlantic hurricane activity and worsened western drought is gone.
The globe is now considered in a “neutral condition” and probably trending to an El Nino in late summer or fall, said Michelle L’Heureux, head of the agency’s El Nino/La Nina forecast office.