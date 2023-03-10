Winter isn’t over quite yet

Snow-covered branches hang above a pedestrian moving alongside Paradise Creek in Moscow.

Widespread winter snows are expected throughout the region today and continuing through Saturday, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

The snow was expected to begin Thursday night with accumulations up to 2 inches on the Camas Prairie. The mercury, however, is expected to reach into the 40s and low 50s by midday, changing the snow to rain. Some of the showers may bring bursts of heavy snow with reduced visibility and roads becoming slushy, the weather service said.

Heavier accumulations of the white stuff are expected in the mountains.

Tags

Recommended for you