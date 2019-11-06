The second Winter Market of the 15th season will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The Winter Market features more than 30 different artisan vendors selling photography, jewelry, knit items, bags, pottery, hand sewn dolls, breads and pastries, fresh produce, cheese, frozen local meats and more.
Lunch will be available for purchase from Mela, and tours of the upper floors of the 1912 Center will take place every hour staring in the Senior Center.
Future Winter Markets include Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Feb. 1 and March 7.