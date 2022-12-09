A winter weather advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for the Palouse, northern Idaho and northeastern Washington, with some areas expected to see significant snowfall by noon today.
Most of the larger totals are expected north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
But the Pullman and Moscow areas could see as much as 3 inches of snow by lunchtime today. No snow is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; the Camas Prairie could see 2 inches.
The region is also likely to see more snow tonight, Saturday and Sunday. Areas around Spokane could get 6 inches or more, according to the NWS. During that same period, the Palouse could get another 1 or 2 inches.
The Spokane NWS forecast says the heaviest period of snow will likely be Saturday, though most of that will be in the northern reaches of the Inland Northwest. Meanwhile, the Missoula NWS expects the bulk of Saturday’s snow in its territory to be focused on Clearwater and Idaho counties.
The trend next week will be “drier and colder through next weekend,” according to the NWS. Colder-than-average temperatures are expected throughout most of the Northwest.