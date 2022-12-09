A winter weather advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for the Palouse, northern Idaho and northeastern Washington, with some areas expected to see significant snowfall by noon today.

Most of the larger totals are expected north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

But the Pullman and Moscow areas could see as much as 3 inches of snow by lunchtime today. No snow is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; the Camas Prairie could see 2 inches.

