COLFAX — The City of Colfax will be celebrating Winterfest with a bang, lighting up fireworks during the holiday parade.
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce stated that the firework show wouldn’t have been possible without donations from the Colfax community, according to a news release. The city will host a variety of other events during the festival Saturday, including:
Run, Run Roudalf 5K beginning at 9 a.m. at Schmuck Park.
Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Perkins House Museum.
Crafts and food vendor booths open at the Holiday Market at 12 p.m. on Spring Street.
Live music from 12-3 p.m. on Spring Street, featuring musicians like Owen McGreevy and Stooky and the Stockyard Boys.
Santa selfies and cocoa from 1-3 p.m. at the Colfax Library.
Festival of Trees from 1-5 p.m. at The Center.
Face painting from 1-5 p.m. at the Colfax Downtown Association.
Story time with Mrs. Claus at 3:30 p.m. at the Colfax Library.
Holiday parade and fireworks show from 5-5:30 p.m. on Main Street.
For more information about Winterfest, visit the Colfax Chamber of Commerce’s website at explorecolfax.com.