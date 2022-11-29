COLFAX — The City of Colfax will be celebrating Winterfest with a bang, lighting up fireworks during the holiday parade.

The Colfax Chamber of Commerce stated that the firework show wouldn’t have been possible without donations from the Colfax community, according to a news release. The city will host a variety of other events during the festival Saturday, including:

Run, Run Roudalf 5K beginning at 9 a.m. at Schmuck Park.

Tags

Recommended for you