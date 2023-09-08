The rate of overdose deaths in Idaho related to the synthetic opioid fentanyl roughly tripled from 2020 to 2022, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

U.S. Attorney General Josh Hurwit, who represents Idaho, said his office has been working with task forces across the state to investigate drug trafficking, using funds from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

“It’s coming virtually all from the (U.S.) southern border, and it is distributed through networks,” he said. “In our case in Idaho, you can track it through our highway systems.”

Tags

Recommended for you