The recall of Bovill Mayor Sam Walker in May appears to have led to the decimation of the city council.
Since Walker was recalled by his constituents May 21, the four-person city council has been reduced to Councilor Will Stokes.
City Clerk Tracy Prior said Councilors Dean Ginter, Mary Langer and Janiece Atkins resigned because they disagreed with the reasons stated for Walker’s recall.
Walker said in May his wife received about nine hateful or threatening anonymous letters at her Washington State University job prior to the election. On May 28, the former mayor said that his wife had received another letter the same day at her WSU office.
Prior said she will no longer serve as the city clerk come next week because of her displeasure with the recall and because she said Stokes and other residents do not want her to work in the position.
“This town’s a big mess,” Prior said.
She said a city council meeting, which typically occurs the first Monday of each month, has not been conducted since April because of a lack of quorum. Three councilors need to be present to conduct business.
Without a mayor and a lack of councilors, Prior said she has been unable to do payroll and pay city bills.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications through Friday for two positions he will appoint to the city council, according to a news release sent from the governor’s office last week.
Little will fill two of the vacancies to establish a quorum of the council. The appointments will be effective until the next city election, at which time the position will be filled for the balance of the original term. Applicants must be a qualified elector and a resident within the Bovill city limits.
The appointment application is available at www.gov.idaho.gov/appointments/. Questions about the appointment application process can be directed to Zach Forster, special assistant for appointments, by calling (208) 334-2100. Applications and resumes must be emailed to Zach.Forster@gov.idaho.gov by 4 p.m. PDT Friday.
Prior said she heard some residents applied for the vacant positions.
