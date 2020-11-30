BOISE — Idaho health officials on Sunday reported more than 800 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the state past a significant milestone: 100,000 cases.
According to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there were 681 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 130 probable cases, for a total of 811 new cases. To date, there have been 85,544 confirmed cases and 15,053 probable cases, pushing the state total to 100,597. That news comes days after Idaho again broke hospitalization and positivity rate records.
Ada County reported 220 new confirmed cases, for a total of 22,195. Canyon was the only other county to report triple-digit cases — 143, for a total of 13,920.
The following counties also reported new cases on Sunday: Adams (3 new, 39 total), Blaine (7 new, 1,201 total), Boise (3 new, 109 total), Bonneville (87 new, 5,776 total), Camas (1 new, 41 total), Cassia (4 new, 1,979 new), Elmore (5 new, 659 total), Fremont (15 new, 664 total), Gem (18 new, 782 total), Gooding (3 new, 697 total), Jefferson (23 new, 1,203 total), Jerome (11 new, 1,577 total), Madison (83 new, 3,767 total), Owyhee (14 new, 625 total), Payette (10 new, 1,377 total), Teton (6 new, 420 total), Twin Falls (19 new, 5,631 total) and Washington (6 new, 637 total).
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported three new deaths late Saturday evening, each of them in Bonneville County: a man and a woman in their 70s, and a man in his 80s. IDHW also reported one new death in Cassia County, four new deaths in Minidoka County and one in Twin Falls County. No additional details were given for those deaths. As of Sunday, 926 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.
Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,978 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 749 admissions to the ICU and 5,018 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.
Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 473,037 people had been tested statewide. About 18 percent of those have been positive for COVID-19.
Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.
Local counties’ COVID-19 cases
Benewah 261
Clearwater 475
Idaho 684
Kootenai 6,744
Latah 1,605
Lewis 174
Nez Perce 2,064
Shoshone 487