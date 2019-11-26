A 22-year-old Pullman woman was arrested after allegedly chasing a man and woman with a knife Friday afternoon on Larry Street.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said Destiny Johnson was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.
Opgenorth said Johnson allegedly chased a man and woman with a knife and threw a rock at the man, hitting him in the back. Few details were known about what led to the incident.
There were no injuries.