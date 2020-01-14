Police responding to a domestic dispute incident Saturday in Pullman arrested a 28-year-old woman on multiple charges including threatening to kill police officers.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police were initially called to the McDonald’s on South Grand Avenue after the woman, River Medicinehorse, allegedly ripped a windshield wiper from a man’s vehicle.
Opgenorth said the man and Medicinehorse had met to discuss visitation of their children. Medicinehorse also allegedly tried to choke herself with styrofoam cups and, after fighting and kicking the officers, was put into a restraint chair in the patrol car. She also allegedly tried to break the partition in the patrol car and threatened to kill the police officers.
She was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and then to jail.
Medicinehorse was arrested for violation of a no-contact order, two counts of malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a public servant and harassment or threatening to kill.