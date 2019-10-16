Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Monday evening in Pullman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend after their dog ran out of the house and was struck by a vehicle.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said the woman, Tressae Herrera, was upset that her boyfriend let the dog out of their residence on Merman Drive, which resulted in it running into a street and being hit by a car.
Police were called to the residence around 7:50 p.m. after the woman allegedly grabbed him around the neck and began to assault him, Opgenorth said.
She was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.