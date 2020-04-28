An 18-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly leading Washington State University police on a high-speed vehicle chase through Pullman.
WSU Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Hansen said police initially tried to stop Brissia Valenciano Ibarra’s vehicle on Merman Drive in Pullman for a speeding violation. She allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 40 to 80 miles per hour through Pullman as police chased her.
Hansen said at one point she reached her hands out of the sunroof of the vehicle. She was stopped and arrested on Harvest Road near Walmart. Police are forwarding a charge of eluding to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hansen said she was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.