BOISE — For Amanda Quinn, drug use and the fentanyl crisis represent more than drug bust numbers or overdose statistics. The Boise resident has been closely affected in many ways by addiction, including experiences with her sister and a former husband.

And just a couple months ago, a friend of hers died in Boise from using cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Quinn, 41, and her 23-year-old child Fel Quinn have recently embarked on an effort to increase awareness of fentanyl and provide wide access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

