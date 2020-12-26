A 75-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman was killed following a Thursday night vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Eid Road south of Moscow.
According to Idaho State Police, Calleen White was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center after the 2000 Nissan Altima she was in collided with a 2005 Pontiac driven by 47-year-old Stacey Davis, of Moscow.
Davis was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 and attempted to turn left on to Eid Road. That is when the Altima, heading northbound, collided with Davis’ vehicle.
The Altima was being driven by 24-year-old Hailey Dismukes, of Post Falls. It was also carrying 32-year-old Brock Montee, also of Post Falls.
Davis was transported to Gritman Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Dismukes, Montee and White were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Investigators, who arrived at the scene at 7:36 p.m., are still looking into which occupants were wearing seat belts. The investigation is ongoing.