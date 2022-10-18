This story has been updated from its original version to correct a misspelled name.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old Lewiston woman that happened Saturday.

According to a news release distributed Monday by the sheriff’s office, deputies and the Clearwater County Ambulance were summoned at about 4:14 p.m. Saturday to the South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte area of Clearwater County, west of Dworshak Reservoir.

