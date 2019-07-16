A 70-year-old woman reportedly fell in her closet and was trapped there for about 24 hours last week at a residence on the 4300 block of Lenville Road outside Moscow.
According to a Latah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, two deputies responded to the residence to check on the woman at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
The reporting party stated they had not heard from the woman in about a week, which was unusual.
Deputies noticed the woman’s vehicles at the residence. After failed attempts to get her to answer the door, the deputies entered the residence and found the woman in the closet.
They provided her aid and a Moscow ambulance transported her to Gritman Medical Center. It is unknown what injuries, if any, she sustained.