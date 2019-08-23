The girlfriend of the man who killed Christopher Vessells, 48, of Juliaetta, with a baseball bat in April was sentenced Thursday in Latah County Second District Court to three years of supervised probation for felony witness intimidation.
Meghan O’Neil, 26, of Juliaetta, told a witness to lie to law enforcement about the events that occurred in the early morning hours of April 11 in order to cover up the actions of her boyfriend, Jared Mendez.
Mendez, also 26 of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month as part of a plea agreement. The maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter is 15 years in prison. The recommendation is that Mendez be sentenced to five fixed years and 10 indeterminate years.
“Meghan made a serious mistake in the early hours of April 11,” said Ray Barker, Latah County public defender and O’Neil’s attorney.
He said she was “scared,” “in shock” and under “extreme stress.” Barker said O’Neil told the truth to law enforcement the next day.
O’Neil was initially charged with accessory to aggravated battery and intimidating a witness and booked into Latah County Jail, where she spent 27 days before making bail.
As part of the Rule 11 plea agreement Judge John Judge accepted Thursday, the accessory charge was dropped in exchange for O’Neil pleading guilty to intimidating a witness, which she did in June.
Judge withheld judgment, which means if O’Neil violates her probation, Judge could sentence her to five years in prison — the maximum penalty for felony witness intimidation. If she complies with her probation conditions, Judge could allow O’Neil to withdraw her guilty plea and the charge would be dismissed.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said O’Neil does not have a criminal history, and although she made a series of bad decisions April 11, her conduct that night is unlikely to happen again.
“I think it’s fair to say that Ms. O’Neil was caught in a whirlwind of a situation she didn’t see coming,” Jennings said.
Vessells’ widow, Brenda Vessells, addressed the court for about an hour — unsuccessfully holding back tears — describing the enormous impact Vessells’ death has had on her and their son.
“It’s a nightmare for so many,” Judge said.
