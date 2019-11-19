A 24-year-old woman reportedly struck a moose with her 2013 Nissan Altima around 6:15 a.m. Friday on State Highway 8 west of Troy, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries and her windshield was shattered, the sheriff’s office stated.
A few moose were reported last week near the Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village on the east side of Moscow, and an alert was sent to parents of the Moscow School District warning of moose near McDonald Elementary School on East D Street.