Authorities in Oregon are searching for a woman who went missing while floating with friends on the Willamette River.
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office said the Vancouver, Wash., woman and her friends overturned after running into the root ball of a tree.
Tracy Allen, 37, was wearing a life jacket, and she hasn’t been seen since she went into the water Saturday afternoon south of Independence, the Statesman Journal reported Sunday.
Officials said the current was strong at the time. Her friends were able to get to shallow water and scramble to shore on Wells Island. Two other women floating behind the trio unhooked their tubes before reaching the snag and made their way ashore.
Officials are using an overhead drone, side-scan sonar, underwater camera and a helicopter for the search.