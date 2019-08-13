A 39-year-old homeless woman pleaded not guilty to felony trafficking methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia Monday in Latah County 2nd District Courtin Moscow.
Crystal Schrecengost was arrested July 15 after law enforcement officials seized large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana from the woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95 north of Potlatch, according to a Quad Cities Drug Task Force news release last month.
Detectives with the task force and deputies with the Latah County andBenewah County sheriff’s offices conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, possibly coming from Spokane, traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 95.
After arresting the woman, detectives then served a search warrant on theblack 2015 Dodge Charger that Schrecengost was driving.
Detectives seized 35.6 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing a capsule filled with an unknown brown substance, a glass pipe with burnt residue, a scale and plastic bags the suspect was carrying on her person.
Schrecengost is scheduled for a status hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 20.