After a week and a half of no reported cougar sightings, a woman told the Moscow Police Department she saw the animal Tuesday night on Leepike Court in the northeast part of town, according to MPD Capt. Roger Lanier.
Lanier said the alleged sighting was reported to police at 1 p.m. Wednesday and that police have yet to identify the cougar. He said the department installed trail cameras in areas of town the cougar was frequently reported prior to Tuesday night.
The previous reported sighting was June 12 on the walking path near Good Samaritan Village. Another sighting came June 11 on Lincoln Street between C and D streets.
Police first fielded reports from residents who spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release earlier this month.
MPD Chief James Fry said June 12 that people should notify police immediately if they see a cougar so they can contact Idaho Fish and Game.