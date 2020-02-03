Police here say a woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot while waiting in a restaurant drive-thru line.
Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder early Sunday. When officers arrived at the northeast Weidler Street restaurant, the woman was already gone.
The woman was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it’s likely she wasn’t the intended target. They are looking to interview anyone who might have information about the shooting.
Police declined to name the business, but the only drive-thru in the area described in the news release is a Taco Bell, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.