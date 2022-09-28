COLFAX — A 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after colliding with a semi-truck Tuesday in Colton.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a two-vehicle collision in which a car had struck the rear end of a semi-truck before leaving the roadway and crashing into a chain-link fence, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies believe the driver of the late model Honda Accord, identified as Phoebe Adams, of Pullman, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 195 in Colton when she rear-ended the semi-truck, which was also traveling south on U.S. 195 in front of her, according to the release.