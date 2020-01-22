Check-in and registration for the 2020 Women in Agriculture Conference will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in Room 62 of the Agricultural Science Building on the University of Idaho Campus, 606 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
This year’s conference theme, “Healthy Farms,” will cover the topic of cultivating personal resilience to handle the “ups and downs” as a female farmer.
The event will be held simultaneously at sites throughout Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The conference will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. and conclude around 3:30 p.m.
Registration is $35 and ends Friday.
Registration fees include the workshop, conference materials, a light breakfast and lunch.
Visit womeninag.wsu.edu to register. For more information, contact contact Iris Mays or Ember Powell at the UI Extension at (208) 883-2267 or latah@uidaho.edu, or Janet Schmidt at Washington State University Extension at (509) 397-6290 or schmidtj@wsu.edu.