Proposals are now available for the Moscow Women’s Giving Circle 2020 funding requests. Proposals can be submitted by any eligible nonprofit, school or other community organization serving Latah County.
“Championing Women and Girls” is the funding focus for 2020, with a membership campaign of #WomenStrong in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The Giving Circle will have its winter meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Moscow Women’s Giving Circle is a democratic form of philanthropy, with more than 60 active members, each of whom donates to a pooled fund — held by the Latah County Community Foundation. After learning about community issues and organizations, members vote to determine where the funds are given. Since its foundation in 2008, the group has granted more than $258,000 to area nonprofits.
Voting membership in the group is open to any interested woman.
For more information, or to become a member, visit moscowgivingcircle.org or contact the group at givingcirclemoscow@gmail.com.