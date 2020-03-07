Sarita Said-Said, neurologist with Palouse Neurology, will be speaking about migraines and the menstrual cycle during a women’s wellness event 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Three Forks Bike and Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman.
The free event is part of the Women’s Wellness Wednesday monthly health series, a coffee-house style conversation facilitated by select health professionals specializing in topics appealing to women. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
For more information, contact Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.