Third Street Gallery will have a reception for the exhibit, Wood and Word, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the gallery at 206 E. Third St., Moscow.
The exhibit features works by poets Emily Alexander, Gabrielle Becker, Ed Flathers, Terri Gaffney, D’Wayne Hodgin, Susan Hodgin, Ryan Law, Ron McFarland, Gerri Sayler, Eija Sumner, Alexandra Teague, Georgia Tiffany, Erin Tomlin and David Wahl, and woodworkers Virgil Aurand, George Canney, Ben Carpenter, James Cherry, Jim Christiansen, Geoff Crimmins, Ed Krumpe, Jill Kyong, Maureen Laflin, Kristin LeVier, Stephanie Miller, Trish Sanderson, Alix Stevens and Keith Welsh.
The free event will feature a no-host bar and refreshments.