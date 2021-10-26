A Saturday evening structure fire on the 2100 block of South Main Street was caused by a wood stove that burned out of control, according to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
Based on information from the multiple witness statements, a wood stove in the one-story shop building was being used for several hours prior to the reported building fire. Witnesses stated that one person introduced diesel fuel into the wood stove causing fuel vapors to flash within the occupied area of the building. The fire spread throughout the remaining structure.
When firefighters arrived, they controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.
There were seven occupants in the building. One male occupant suffered minor burn injuries and refused treatment on the scene. An additional male occupant suffered more extensive burn injuries and was transported to Gritman Medical Center. The structure resulted in a total loss estimated at $140,000.