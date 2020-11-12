The country is arguably more polarized than it has ever been, but a University of Idaho associate professor of political science says patience, presence, curiosity, empathy and respect are key virtues to a path of civility.
Brian Smentkowski, who is also founding director of the UI Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, presented the “Art of Civil Conversation” on Wednesday at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting.
“I think we collectively all need to be better listeners,” Smentkowski said.
He said many people call themselves naturally curious but it becomes more difficult when people share opposing views.
“It’s hard for us to be curious about how people believe something that we absolutely positively don’t believe in, right?” he said.
Smentkowski said refusing to acknowledge or seeking to understand others’ views is “by definition exercising ignorance.”
“The key thing is to understand that the tyranny of absolutes doesn’t work,” he said. “Running as far as you can away from things to lock yourself into polar opposite positions doesn’t begin to solve the problems.”
When Republicans and Democrats, for example, butt heads, it does not result in compromise and solutions.
Instead, “as we start walking away from the table, the union of where we might possibly agree disappears, and that to me is part of the problem,” Smentkowski said.
He said operating within segmented media bubbles is also polarizing and leads to people not valuing collaboration and consensus.
“If for example, I have my own information bubble and I’m only seeking information from that bubble, it’s not only telling me what my side believes, it’s characterizing the other side,” said Smentkowski, which he said reinforces a sense of enemies and allies.
Learning and responding is also key to civil discourse, Smentkowski said.
“We don’t get to civility by going through a process,” he said. “We need to think about what it is that we’re learning, learning about the other side but also what we’re learning about ourself.”
Smentkowski said, however, “don’t normalize what’s not normal.”
“That’s one of the problems that leads to intensifying polarization,” he said. “Don’t agree just to be agreeable … That doesn’t resolve the problem. It just meant that you didn’t clash but it means that the polarized position still exists.”
When it comes to taking action on an issue, Smentkowski said to think about a way that accomplishes it most effectively.
Quoting former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September, Smentkowski said, “fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.