The City of Moscow will have a fair housing workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Topics will include the basics of the Fair Housing Act, its history, who is protected and which housing providers are covered by the law; discussion on reasonable accommodations and service animals; eligibility requirements, including criminal background, income requirements and credit; and discussion on hate, harassment and discrimination.
Registration is encouraged, and will be available the day of the event. Registration is available at the following shortened link: bit.ly/2keXdam.
For more information, contact Linda Bosio at llopez@ifhcidaho.org or (208) 383-0695 or call (208) 883-7022.