Washington Nonprofits will host a fundraising workshop 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman.
Rebecca Zanatta of Ostara Group, will present at the workshop, which will focus on the four building blocks of fundraising, and making the case, building a fundraising plan, integrating events into the plan and engaging board members and other key members of your community.
Registration is $15 for Washington Nonprofits members, $20 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit this shortened link: bit.ly/2kdpoGM or contact Tom Lang at tom@washingtonnonprofits.org.