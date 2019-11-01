The Idaho State Independent Living Council will host an Emergency Preparedness and Disability workshop 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The workshop will offer ideas on how to think through an emergency, how to write emergency plans, how to make an emergency kit or “go bag” and how to stay informed.
Participants will receive their own emergency supply starter kit.
Those planning to participate should RSVP by end of day Monday by calling (208) 334-3800 or 1 (800) 847-4866.