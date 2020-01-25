University of Idaho Extension will offer the workshop, “Law for Landowners: Open Range, Herd Districts and Drones,” 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Extension office, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
The program will focus on legal issues surrounding Idaho open range and herd district laws as well as laws that relate to the increasing prevalence of drones flying over private land.
Sign in will begin at 5:30 p.m. Early registration is encouraged.
Cost is $10 per person. For information or to register, contact the UI Extension office at (208) 476-4434 or clearwater@uidaho.edu.