Washington State University Extension Farmers Network will host a “Little things: Big Impact” workshop designed for farmers and interested residents in eastern Washington and northern Idaho at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, in Pullman.
The workshop has been approved for seven Certified Crop Advisr credits, and will cover research-based insights on managing soil biology, the role of soil microbes in nutrient cycling and crop rotation, soil carbon and diversifying dryland cropping system.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. For registration and more information, visit bit.ly/36JUdVW.