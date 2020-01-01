The Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston will offer workshops for small business owners in the area.
The workshop will be offered 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at 406 Main St., Lewiston.
Barabara Leachman will instruct the workshop, which will help small business owners describe, design and pivot their business model and how to reach customers with the right message.
Another workshop, focused on starting a business, is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the same location.
The Jan. 31 workshop will offer templates and resources to teach participants how to understand concepts, projections, research, feasibility factors, licensing, taxes and raising capital.
Classes are $25 each for the general public, or free for LCSC students and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston paid members.
Preregistration is required. To register, call (208) 792-2465, email isbdc@lcsc.edu or visit lcsc.edu/sbdc.