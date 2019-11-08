A ceremony to place memorial wreaths for veterans buried at Bethel Cemetery will take place at noon Dec. 14 at Steptoe as part of the national Wreaths Across America.
The cost to sponsor a wreath to lay on a grave is $15. Money is due by Monday to the Bethel Cemetery, P.O. Box 76, Steptoe. The deadline will allow enough time for the wreaths to be ordered and shipped for the ceremony.
More than 1,640 cemeteries will be participating in Wreaths Across America. At the ceremony, volunteers will gather to say the names out loud of those veterans buried in the cemetery. This year’s goal is to raise $1,650 to get a wreath for all 110 buried veterans.
Bethel Cemetery has veterans buried from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and other wars.
To learn more about sponsoring a wreath or about the ceremony, contact Cherry Alice Van Tine, (509) 397-2745 or Jim Lemon (509) 595-5006.