The Palouse Writers Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Ten local authors will give talks, host workshops and do book-signings.
Guests and participants are encouraged to wear masks, and seating and workshops will be limited to promote social distancing. Some workshops have been moved to Zoom, and others will be Zoom hybrids.
For workshop prices, scheduling and more festival information, visit bit.ly/2zTDiWg or call Kalila at (208) 301-0525.