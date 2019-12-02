A movie theater in the small Washington city of North Bend was evacuated after authorities say a packaged labeled as containing a “highly contagious human substance” was sent there in error.
Sgt. Paul Graham with Snoqualmie Police said the package, containing a urine sample, arrived at the theater late Friday and the manager found a box with the labeled liquid inside.
The theater was evacuated, and local streets were closed as hazmat crews responded.
Graham said the package was supposed to have been delivered to a medical clinic in Tacoma. It was unclear how it ended up more than 40 miles away in North Bend.