The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols Thursday through Dec. 1 in eastern Washington as Washington State University students travel for the Thanksgiving holiday break.
According to a WSP news release, there will be an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 and 195, as well as Interstate 90. The police will watch for vehicles driving too fast for conditions, distracted or impaired driving and other collision-causing violations.
WSP advises drivers to pay close attention to speed limits and changing road conditions. Police recommend students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions and bring an emergency kit with water, food, blankets and emergency flares.