The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols while Washington State University students travel during spring break.
From March 9-19, WSP will be increasing its patrols and actively looking for violations such as excessive speed, distracted driving and impaired driving, according to a WSP news release.
Travelers should expect to see an increased WSP presence on Washington state routes 26 and 195, as well as Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass, according to the release.
District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties, along with District 6 troopers from Grand and Kittitas counties will participate in patrols, according to the release.
The agency also advises students traveling across the state to prepare for winter travel conditions. Drivers should bring a small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares, the release said, as well as making sure all fluids in the vehicle are full, the vehicle’s battery is in working order and has good, all-season snow tires and chains.
“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone enjoys safe travels during Spring Break,” WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis said in the release.