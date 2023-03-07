The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols while Washington State University students travel during spring break.

From March 9-19, WSP will be increasing its patrols and actively looking for violations such as excessive speed, distracted driving and impaired driving, according to a WSP news release.

Travelers should expect to see an increased WSP presence on Washington state routes 26 and 195, as well as Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass, according to the release.