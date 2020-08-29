Washington State University is stepping up efforts to educate students regarding health and safety requirements as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Pullman and around the state.
On Friday, the university launched its “Cougs Cancel COVID” campaign, which has been working with students to design messaging that effectively communicates what is expected of them while they attend WSU. Signs featuring slogans like “COVID Sucks,” and “Don’t be a COVIDiot,” as well as floor decals illustrating what 6 feet of physical separation looks like could be spotted around the school’s Pullman campus as part of the effort.
The launch comes at a time when confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen dramatically — particularly among those between the ages of 20 and 39 in Whitman County.
It also comes just days after an email from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President Ed Schweitzer was sent to health care providers in the area describing a conversation between him and WSU President Kirk Schulz discussing plans and challenges related to the pandemic.
In the letter, Schweitzer said Schulz told him that even with fall classes moved to an online format, between 12,000 and 13,000 students had returned to Pullman in the fall. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler cautioned against firm numbers but admitted a lot of students have returned to Pullman and it’s no mystery as to why.
“Despite the fact that back in July, we asked students not to return to Pullman … the fact is that many of them had leases in off-campus apartments and houses,” he said. “For the most part, students had the choice of either staying home with their parents or coming to Pullman and staying in the apartment that they’re paying for and a lot of them made that choice.”
Weiler said WSU is working to set up medical tents on campus where students can be tested for COVID-19. Currently, he said, students who are told to get tested are sent to Pullman Regional Hospital. He said tents being erected outside Cougar Health Services are expected to come online in mid-September and will allow students to be tested on campus.
Meantime, Weiler said the Pullman campus is working with WSU Spokane’s health sciences colleges to bring a mobile healthcare unit to town within the next week to help with testing.
Weiler said WSU hopes to bring students back for face-to-face instruction in the spring and in order to do that, they would like to institute a compulsory testing program where people are screened for infection whether they feel ill or not.
“If we get to that place, we likely would find a funding source to help cover the cost of those tests,” Weiler said.
Schweitzer’s letter also mentioned eight Greek organizations on campus are under conduct review but Weiler said this isn’t necessarily a conclusive indication of impropriety. He said any time a student comes into contact with law enforcement, that information is passed on to WSU and the university must determine whether it should take additional action.
In recent weeks, complaints about noise, large gatherings and beer cans collecting on front lawns have been a common theme in Pullman Police reports. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced this week officers would begin issuing infractions and fines for large gatherings rather than seeking to educate violators about state health and safety mandates.
He said there is a well-established, quasi-judicial process that reviews conduct violations in Greek organizations. However, he said it has been a challenge to persuade students against hosting large gatherings.
“By and large students are doing the right thing — it’s a large number in gross numbers, but it’s a small percentage of students who are not following the rules,” Weiler said. “We really want to make sure that students understand what it is that’s expected of them and the reason why that is, is if we all put up with this over the short-term, it’s going to allow us to be able to get together face-to-face and have regular classes in the spring.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.