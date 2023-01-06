WSU and Pullman police aided in identifying, tracking and apprehending Bryan Kohberger

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves

Documents unsealed Thursday in the killing of four University of Idaho students detail the role Washington police played in identifying and apprehending a Pullman graduate student accused in the homicides.

Police used Washington State University vehicle records and traffic-camera footage to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, who was arrested last week in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and a single count of felony burglary.

Kohberger appeared for the first time Thursday in Latah County District Court in Moscow, marking the latest development in a case that has gripped the college town and seized national media attention.

Tags

Recommended for you