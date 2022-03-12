College students on the Palouse are once again using their accounting skills to meet the needs of community members during this tax season.
Joshua Roeder, a senior at Washington State University, has been spending his Saturday afternoons helping eligible individuals prepare federal and state income taxes for free. He manages about 20 other students in the university’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, all of whom are certified by the Internal Revenue Service.
“Last year, everything was online so we were helping people over Zoom,” Roeder said. “Now, we’re back in person. It’s great being back at the library in downtown Pullman and helping people while making connections.”
Roeder is studying accounting and management information systems and hopes to do tax work after graduation in May.
He says many of the people he gets to work with don’t have the means to file their taxes on their own. The volunteers show them the steps involved with preparing the return and determine whether they’re eligible for benefits including earned income credit, any deductions available and previous stimulus payments.
“A lot of it is just informing people on what the current tax laws are and how they can get the benefits they deserve and are entitled to,” he said.
The tax assistance program is available to U.S. citizens with incomes up to around $57,000 and relatively uncomplicated tax returns. WSU’s program is also available to international students.
It operates most Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Neill Public Library in downtown Pullman. The program will not be running during spring break.
“We’re currently scheduled until April 2 but we’re trying to figure out if we can extend that,” Roeder said. “It just depends on how the demand has been so far. This year, we’ve been having a hard time getting our name out there since a lot of people thought the program died over the pandemic.”
The University of Idaho’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, led by accounting professor Linda Chen, is held in conjunction with the College of Business and Economics and the College of Law.
Chen says the number of volunteers has doubled since last year. There are currently 42 undergraduate and graduate students, half from the College of Business and Economics and half from the College of Law, working in the program. All the volunteers have taken a standard of conduct training and passed the certification test.
“Our students wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Chen said. “It’s really heartening, especially after COVID-19, that students are so engaged and want to help the community. This is a record year in terms of volunteers.”
The university set aside funding to purchase 20 new laptops for the program, which ensure a secure submission of tax filings and people’s personal information.
“We don’t save anything,” Chen said. “Everything is through the IRS website. It’s a really secure way of helping taxpayers.”
While the service is available via Zoom, she says people generally feel more comfortable bringing their important documents in person. The clinics are available by appointment and walk-in from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Room 105 in the UI Menard Law Building on campus, with exceptions for spring break.
Taxpayers should bring their social security card and a copy of last year’s tax return. Chen says the program will operate until the tax filing deadline in mid-April.
“Being a land grant university, we are building a community and our students realize that,” she said. “We really appreciate their efforts.”
She says UI’s program is not currently equipped to help international taxpayers, but it’s something she hopes to expand on in the future if they receive enough funding.
