Three Washington State University athletes arrested in April after allegedly damaging vehicles at an apartment parking lot have been charged with third-degree malicious mischief.
Football players Christian Haangana and Fa’avae Fa’avae and soccer player Makamae Gomera-Stevens were arrested by the Pullman Police Department for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief at the time.
They are scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing July 23.
An April 30 Daily News story reported police were contacted by witnesses who said they saw three people jumping on car hoods and breaking the windshield of one vehicle at Cougar Ridge Apartments on Terre View Drive. The three people allegedly got into a vehicle and left the scene.
A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the suspect vehicle near the intersection of North Grand and Larry Street. Police interviewed the suspects and witnesses, and observed the damaged vehicles in the parking lot. The damages matched the witnesses’ accounts.
Haangana is a redshirt junior offensive lineman, Fa’avae is a redshirt sophomore linebacker and Gomera-Stevens is a sophomore forward.