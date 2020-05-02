Because of the effects of COVID-19, the Washington State University Athletics budget deficit for fiscal year 2020 will see an increase of nearly $2 million.
According to meeting materials for Friday’s WSU Board of Regents meeting, expenditures for athletics have declined, but revenue has also dropped because of the unforeseen cancellations of athletic events.
The accumulated deficit is expected to reach nearly $95 million.
WSU expects to see a decrease in NCAA/Pac-12 distributions, fundraising and ticket sales. The university will see savings in not having to pay for team flights or recruiting expenses.