Washington State University has landed a $500,000 grant for its nuclear fuel research.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced it awarded grants to various universities, including WSU, on Nov. 30. WSU will use the funds for its research proposal on the characterization of fresh and spent nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, according to an NRC news release.
The commission was established in 1974 as an independent agency by Congress to certify safe practices using radioactive material, protecting citizens and the environment, stated on their website. The organization regulates commercial nuclear power plants as well as other nuclear material uses.
This grant was authorized by the University Nuclear Leadership Program, created to provide support for research and development of nuclear science, engineering and technology, according to the release. The program is part of $16 million appropriated by congress in its fiscal year 2022.
Of the $16 million, the commission allocated a little less than $10 million in research and development grants to 20 universities nationwide. This is the third year the commission has been able to offer research component grants under the program.
The remaining funds were used for scholarships, fellowships and faculty development, and donated to trade schools and community colleges.
For more information about the Nuclear Regulatory Commission or the University Nuclear Leadership Program, visit its website at grants.gov.