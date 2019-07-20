The Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine will receive a nearly $750,00 grant to develop a family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital, according to a WSU news release.
The news release said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, and is awarded to 27 residency programs nationwide.
The release said the College of Medicine is actively pursuing opportunities to expand residencies across the state. Only 6 percent of the graduate medical education and training programs in Washington are located east of the Cascades, it said.