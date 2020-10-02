The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that Washington State University will receive $129,727 in grant funding to develop projects to turn food waste into fuel and fertilizer.
WSU is one of 12 recipients to receive the funding intended to help reduce food loss and waste.
WSU’s Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources will use the EPA grant to use research and data derived from WSU’s partnerships with other state institutions, including Washington State Departments of Commerce and Ecology, to identify anaerobic digestion projects.
According to the EPA, anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms break down organic materials, such as food scraps, manure and sewage sludge, all in the absence of oxygen. Anaerobic digestion produces biogas, which can be captured and used for energy production and fertilizer.