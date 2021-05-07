WSU board discusses possible hike in tuition

Members of Washington State University Board of Regents met virtually and in person Thursday to review proposed tuition rates for the next academic year, athletic budgets and other financial planning.
The board will decide whether to increase resident undergraduate tuition by 2.5 percent for the 2021-22 academic year at an open session today. The proposed increase would bring costs for undergraduate residents to $10,457, up from $10,202 the prior academic year.
“It’s a balancing act,” said Stacy Pearson, WSU vice president for finance and administration. “We have to make sure we stay current on our budget and keep up with inflation but also be mindful of the impact it has on students.”
A large portion of the school’s net tuition comes from undergraduate enrollment, according to Pearson, and about 75 percent of undergraduate tuition comes from resident students.
On three occasions in the past, resident undergraduate tuition was raised by a whopping 16 percent. In addition, tuition rates increased 7 percent for six years in a row from around 2003-09.
Pearson says small, steady increases are a better approach moving forward than the large yearly increases of the past.
“We’re always mindful of staying competitive with our peers, within the state of Washington and also with Pac-12,” Pearson said.
According to Pearson, there’s no one reason for increasing tuition. However, the agenda states most of the funding from the increase would “fund tuition waivers and support students, including mental health and basic needs.”
The university will also receive about $60 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Act Plan, 50 percent of which must be used for emergency financial aid grants to students. The money can be applied to attendance or other costs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including tuition, food, housing, child care and health care.
This past year, WSU saw a decline in enrollment that cost the university roughly $6 million in tuition revenue. According to Pearson, enrollment declines are projected for the next academic year as well.
“We’ve had pretty significant revenue losses,” Pearson said. “It’s going to take us a while to recover from this.”
Apart from tuition, the board does not plan to increase student service and activity fees. In fact, Pullman-based students will see a decrease in those fees. Housing and dining rates on the Pullman campus will also not increase.
According to Colleen Kerr, vice president for external affairs and government relations and chief legislative officer at WSU, the state’s budget has grown to $59.2 billion and WSU’s biennial budget is now $565 million. The state budget last year was roughly $52.1 billion and WSU’s budget was about $518 million.
One year ago, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee asked all state agencies, including WSU, to prepare for 15 percent budget cuts.
“We had mobilized internally for that,” Kerr said. “It’s remarkable and a testament to the resiliency of our state economy that there were no major cuts in the state budget.”
