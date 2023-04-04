WSU budget request includes COLA

Washington State University may be raising its cost of living, giving raises to university employees, faculty, staff and graduate students if its $34.5 million request gets approved.
The Washington Legislature rolled out a draft of WSU’s operating budget and capital budget last week. These budgets are still on the House and Senate floor, and legislators will work to discuss funding in the coming weeks. The university anticipates a final copy and approval of both budgets by April 23.
Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU, said a cost of living adjustment is, and will always be, the university’s top priority.
“It’s especially a priority now, given what we’ve seen with inflation,” said Mulick. “Given the rather modest increases that we’ve seen really over the last few years. That’s just been by far and away our biggest priority.”
WSU requested lawmakers to fund a $34.5 million cost of living increase, or equal to a 4% increase in fiscal year 2024 and a 3% increase in fiscal year 2025 for non-represented classified staff. Faculty, professional staff and graduate students would see a 2.2% increase in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025. Aid would also provide opportunities for bargaining units.
This funding would provide a sole increase among university employees, faculty, staff and graduate students across the board in all university locations. Mulick said raises would be added on top of existing salaries and wages. He added the university is not budgeting for additional increases than this cost of living raise.
Mulick said although a cost of living raise would be beneficial to the university as a whole, these increases would not be keeping up with inflation.
“They’re realistic in terms of if they could be implemented,” said Mulick. “But, in terms of keeping up with inflation? Not close.”
If legislators don’t approve the cost of living adjustment, Mulick said the university will not be able to provide pay increases. He added cost of living adjustments are very expensive to the state, and there are limits as to what can be afforded.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, WSU has been seeing a decline in enrollment that has led to declining tuition revenue. According to a WSU news release, the school hit an all-time record high of nearly 32,000 students in the fall of 2019 but enrollment has dropped 13% since the pandemic began.
In spring 2023, enrollment was down 7% system-wide, or about 7,000 students across all locations, and Pullman campus enrollment was down 6% compared to a year ago, or around 1,000 students. This is the third consecutive year enrollment has fallen, and WSU officials expect enrollment to continue to drop through the fall 2024 semester.
To make up for this loss in tuition revenue and to ensure the university’s financial health, WSU will be adjusting some numbers. It will be increasing its tuition rates for the 2023-2024 academic year, as well as making a 6% budget cut.
Mulick said the tuition raise depends on where state lawmakers set the tuition cap, which would be decided in late April or early May. Legislators use a formula to calculate tuition increases, looking at the average annual percentage growth rate in median hourly wage for Washington over the previous 14 years. Mulick added the university is expecting the maximum increase to be about 2.5%.
If the increase is approved by the WSU Board of Regents in May, resident undergraduate tuition would be increased by $268 per year, bringing in-state enrollment to just under 11,000 for the next academic year, according to another WSU news release. Regents have approved a maximum tuition increase in four of the past six years. Since 2016, WSU resident undergraduate tuition has increased by nearly 20%.
Mulick said increasing tuition may seem counterintuitive while enrollment is continuing to decline, but it’s not the only barrier limiting registration. He added there are many noneconomic factors impacting enrollment, including smaller high school graduating classes and larger graduating university classes, as well as fewer young people taking the path to university and instead working to support themselves.
“Another thing is we’ve seen the costs come down and the affordability metrics grow, but enrollment is still seeing declines,” Mulick said. “It’s not a singular issue.”
Even with a tuition increase, WSU still plans for a 6% budget reduction across all its locations which will begin in July. Mulick said these cuts are needed to maintain the university’s fiscal health during the duration of dropping enrollment.
The biennium budget draft allocated funds for construction projects at WSU. Mulick said the university’s top priority is focusing on deferred maintenance in older buildings across all locations. The House provided $46.5 million, the governor provided $50 million and the Senate provided $40 million for minor works preservation projects to address deferred maintenance needed across the WSU system, according to the draft.
Other major projects include around $40 million to match philanthropic funds to build a the new Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture in Pullman. Renovations of Eastlick, Abelson and Bustad halls in Pullman, amounting to about $22 million.
Only the Senate agreed to grant $7 million for a new Team Health Education Building at WSU Spokane and $10 million in aid to renovate the Knott Dairy Center in Pullman, according to the draft. Both the governor and the Senate agreed to fund the $8 million request to renovate two floors of Bustad Hall in Pullman.
The only item that did not make it in to the proposal was WSU’s request for remote storage of library collections on the Pullman campus.
To view the proposals of the capital budget and operating budget, visit government relations.wsu.edu
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com